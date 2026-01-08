Police searching for suspect accused of robbing Ashburn tobacco shop at knifepoint

The Brief A suspect is wanted after robbing a tobacco shop in Ashburn. The Loundoun County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was armed with a knife. The victim, an employee at the store, said he was shocked by the brazen robbery.



The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of robbing a tobacco shop in Ashburn.

An employee inside at the time, who said the suspect threatened him with a knife.

This young man told me he was at work when a guy in a ski mask barged in with a knife, demanding money.

What we know:

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office describes him as a man in his late teens to early 20s with a light complexion.

Police say he robbed Ashburn Cigar and Tobacco on Saturday night.

Mohammed Al Zokari was the employee behind the counter. He told FOX 5 that he works hard day after day to run this small business.

When the suspect threatened him. He said all he could think about were his young kids.

Terrifying moments:

"The guy came in running for the door, and he told me, ‘give me all your money, give me all your money.’ After that, he showed me a knife,’ employee Al Zokari said. "I’m a father, I have kids, that’s why it was scary. If something happened to me, who takes care of my kids and all of that?"

Al Zokari said he’s worried this could happen to other nearby businesses now if this guy isn’t caught and even escalates further.

Police say he was wearing a gray hoodie, with a black outer layer, a black ski mask, black pants, white socks with gray heel stitching and gray or black slide sandals.

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Loudoun County Crimestoppers.