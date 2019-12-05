Police searching for suspect who threw bricks at man moments before deadly hit-and-run in DC

article

D.C. police are searching for a suspect who is accused of throwing bricks at a man moments before he run over by a car last Friday on U Street in Northwest.

According to police, the suspect and a man identified as Nahzil Rahim, 50, of no fixed address, were involved in a verbal altercation in the 1200 block of U St. NW at around 3:09 a.m. Police say the suspect threw two bricks at Rahim and fled the scene.

Police released surveillance of the suspect Thursday. Watch the video below:

A police report says the first brick missed Rahim but when he tried to block the second brick with his bag, it knocked him down into the street.

A witness told police he tried to stop a black SUV from hitting Rahim who was laying in the middle of the road but says the vehicle kept going and ran over the man. The SUV then fled the scene.

A surveillance video released Tuesday shows a black SUV pull over about a block away from the crash and a man get out. Police haven’t said whether the vehicle was a rideshare.

Police want to identify the man and the driver of the SUV.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia