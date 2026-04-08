Additional suspect charged in fatal Dumfries basketball shooting

The Brief Police arrested 18-year-old Kennsington Duane Adams in connection with the March 9 Dumfries basketball court shooting that killed 18-year-old Louis Boone and injured several others. Adams joins another suspect already in custody, while a third suspect, J’Shaun Williams, remains at large. The investigation is ongoing, with police urging anyone with information to come forward.



An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting at a Dumfries basketball court that left an 18-year-old dead and several others injured.

What we know:

Prince William County police announced the arrest of 18-year-old Kennsington Duane Adams, of Dumfries, in connection with the March 9 shooting.

Adams was arrested April 8 at his home with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. He is charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge of a firearm in a public place, and concealed carry. He is being held without bond.

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on March 9 in the 1800 block of Potomac Shores Parkway. Investigators say several people were playing basketball when another group arrived, a confrontation broke out, and gunfire was exchanged.

Officers found one victim at the scene, and a second wounded person was located at a nearby home on Spring Cress Drive. Three additional victims later arrived at area hospitals.

Police identified the man killed as Louis Anthony Boone, 18, of Dumfries. He was found with gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. A 20‑year‑old man from Woodbridge, a 16‑year‑old boy from Dumfries, and two 17‑year‑old boys from Woodbridge were injured in the shooting.

Ryan Alexander Butler, 20, of Triangle was taken into custody at his home on March 13 by county detectives and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. He is charged with second‑degree murder, firing into an occupied dwelling, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, use of a firearm in a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say a second suspect, J’Shaun Zomari Williams, 19, of Gainesville, faces charges including murder, use of a firearm in a felony, firing into an occupied dwelling, willful discharge in a public place, concealed carry, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams remains at large, police say.

Detectives have also charged one of the injured juveniles in connection with the incident.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online.