The Brief WSSC says it's temporarily decreasing the level of fluoride in drinking water. They say it’s due to nationwide supply chain challenges, caused in part by the conflict in the Middle East. WSSC supplies water to nearly two million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.



The Washington Suburban Sanitary Company (WSSC) says it's temporarily reducing the level of fluoride added to the area’s drinking water.

They say it’s due to nationwide supply chain challenges, caused in part by the conflict in the Middle East.

What they're saying:

WSSC supplies water to nearly two million customers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

They say for these customers, they will be reducing fluoride levels starting Tuesday from approximately 0.7 milligrams per liter (mg/L) to 0.4 mg/L. This will impact the Potomac and Patuxent Water Filtration Plants.

"This market has experienced significant disruption in recent months due to reduced domestic production and reduced output from other producers. One major supplier, located in Israel, has experienced significant operational impacts. WSSC Water will continue to receive shipments of the compound, but at a reduced volume," WSSC said in a press release .

Why you should care:

Hydrofluorosilicic acid is the compound used in community water fluoridation, WSSC says.

While it’s not mandated by federal or state regulations, when added to water, fluoride helps strengthen teeth and prevent cavities.

This has been endorsed by leading health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) .

The American Dental Association and American Academy of Pediatrics are among other health care advocates who endorse the practice as a tool for optimal oral health.

"This is a temporary adjustment driven solely by supply availability," said WSSC Water’s Director of Production Ben Thompson. "We remain committed to maintaining safe, high-quality drinking water and will restore optimal fluoride levels as soon as supply conditions stabilize."

Dig deeper:

WSSC says this change is due to the war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump made a major threat toward Iran on Tuesday evening, saying, " a whole civilization will die tonight."

He set a deadline for Iran to agree to a deal by 8 p.m., only to reverse course around 6:30 p.m., saying on social media that he has agreed to pause planned U.S. military attacks on Iran for two weeks after discussions with Pakistani leaders.

The pause depends on Iran agreeing to immediately and safely reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major shipping waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. Iran blocking the passageway has caused supply chain struggles around the globe.

It’s not yet clear how Trump’s deal with Iran will play out, or when the Strait will open up.

It’s not clear when WSSC will resume putting its normal amount of fluoride in water.