Prince William County Route 28 widening plan: What you need to know

The Brief Prince William County is moving forward with a plan to widen 2.5 miles of Route 28 from four lanes to six. Officials say the fully developed corridor requires moving utilities and upgrading drainage, pushing costs into the hundreds of millions. The design phase will take 12 to 18 months, and leaders still must identify funding sources.



Prince William County is moving forward with a long‑debated plan to widen a congested stretch of Route 28, taking a key step toward addressing one of northern Virginia’s most worst traffic bottlenecks.

READ MORE: Route 28 could expand to ease Northern Virginia traffic

What we know:

The Board of Supervisors has directed staff to begin design work on the project, which would widen roughly 2.5 miles of the corridor from four lanes to six between Liberia Avenue in Manassas and the Fairfax County line.

FOX 5’s Maureen Umeh says county officials say the work involves far more than adding lanes. Because Route 28 is a fully developed corridor, widening it would require moving utilities, upgrading drainage systems and potentially impacting nearby properties. These factors would push the projected cost into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Leaders are also considering intersection improvements aimed at easing traffic flow, not just increasing capacity.

The renewed push comes after the county scrapped a controversial bypass proposal last year, citing rising costs, community opposition and a lack of regional support.

Some business owners along Route 28 worry about the impact construction could have on their operations, but Umeh says drivers she spoke with say they want the project to move ahead.

The design phase is expected to take 12 to 18 months. County leaders still must identify funding sources, and the effort will require coordination across multiple jurisdictions.

Rt 28 milestones | What you need to know

Begin right of way acquisition: Fall 2026

Advertise for construction: Spring 2028

Begin construction: Fall 2028

Other project improvements include:

Extending the southbound Route 28 left-turn/u-turn lane at Blooms Quarry Lane.

Installing concrete medians between Spruce Street and Browns Lane, and reconstructing medians between Browns Lane and Manassas Drive.

Adding and reconstructing sidewalks with grass buffers along southbound Route 28 between Spruce Street and Old Centreville Road, and along northbound Route 28 between Blooms Quarry Lane and Browns Lane.

Constructing and upgrading curb ramps.

Striping new crosswalks.

Enhancing drainage and stormwater management.

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