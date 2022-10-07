Police searching for released inmate now wanted on separate charges in Loudoun County

article

Police are asking for the public's help searching for an inmate released on Thursday who is now wanted for separate charges.

Stone L. Colburn, 25, was originally charged with murder in the death of Natalie Crow, 25 of Round Hill. The homicide occurred in July 2021 in the 17800 block of Stoneleigh Dr.

Colburn was released on Thursday from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center after his charges were dismissed.

Friday morning, charges were obtained on Colburn for Concealment of a Dead Body.

Colburn is described as a white male, approximately 5'10" and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a gray and black flannel shirt over a black sweatshirt, maroon knit hat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information as to Colburn's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.