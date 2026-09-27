DC area battered by gusty winds, coastal flooding as nor'easter churns north

The Brief Onshore winds and gusts reaching up to 50 mph are sweeping the Mid-Atlantic, knocking down tree limbs and threatening power grids. Those winds are preventing normal drainage, escalating coastal and bayside high-tide flooding along regional waterways through Sunday night. Peak storm conditions are expected to taper off late Sunday night, transitioning into light residual rain and slowly subsiding surf by Monday.



The intense nor'easter roaring up the East Coast is lashing the Washington D.C. area and the broader Mid-Atlantic with relentless wind and heavy rain.

What we know:

Flooding: The massive storm system continues to trap water along the coast, escalating flooding concerns during weekend high-tide cycles and triggering significant disruptions at major travel hubs down the I-95 corridor.

Wind gusts: Across the Mid-Atlantic, wind gusts have reached up to 50 mph, whipping through the region and threatening to bring down branches and power lines. Sustained onshore winds have driven waves dangerously high, preventing normal drainage and causing persistent inundation along coastal and bay communities.

What's next:

While the storm's center is directing its most violent winds toward the New Jersey and New York coastlines, the Mid-Atlantic will continue to feel the squeeze of this powerful autumn system through Sunday.

Peak impacts will gradually subside by Sunday night as wind gusts drop below 40 mph and rain bands weaken. By Monday, the nor'easter will have rapidly lost its strength, leaving behind persistent light rain and lingering high surf that will take several days to fully subside.