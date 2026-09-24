Man wanted in 3 states arrested after Maryland, Pennsylvania police chase

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The Brief A Maryland man wanted in three states was arrested after leading Pennsylvania and Maryland authorities on a chase. Officials said Justin Burchett had multiple warrants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Delaware. Burchett was arrested after the stolen car he was in became disabled in Darlington, Maryland.



A Maryland man with several outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania, Delaware and Maryland, was arrested in a stolen vehicle after a police chase, law enforcement officials said.

What we know:

Maryland State Police said they are seeking additional charges against Justin Burchett, 42, of Elkton after he led officials on a chase through Maryland and Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, around 2 p.m., a trooper found a stolen vehicle on Route 213 in Cecil County. The 2016 Ford Focus had been reported stolen out of Elkton. Police said the driver, later determined to be Burchett, had multiple warrants, including one for felony assault in Pennsylvania.

Officials said Burchett was driving the car in a reckless manner, consistent with impaired driving. Investigators said, before the chase, he drove at a high speed, ran red lights and passed vehicles on the shoulder, including a school bus.

A Maryland Police trooper attempted a traffic stop on Burchett on Route 213, but he failed to stop, initiating a chase.

Pennsylvania State Police were notified and sent multiple troopers to join the pursuit at the state line. Maryland State Police were authorized to continue the chase into Pennsylvania, along Blue Ball Road.

As a Maryland trooper was driving on Route 10 in Oxford, Pennsylvania, his patrol car collided with an uninvolved minivan. Officials said the driver of the van was not injured. The trooper was flown to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Police continued to search for Burchett, and around 4:20 p.m., Maryland troopers found the stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace, Maryland. The car was backed into a parking spot, but as troopers approached, Burchett drove forward, hitting a police vehicle and leaving the scene.

Around 5:45 p.m., investigators found the stolen vehicle at a gas station in the 1200 block of Main Street in Darlington, Maryland. Troopers activated their emergency equipment to contact Burchett, but he failed to stop.

Officials said Burchette attempted to leave the parking lot in the stolen car, hitting the front of a Maryland police vehicle in the process. The trooper inside was not injured.

The stolen car then became disabled and the airbags deployed.

Burchett and a female passenger were removed from the car and first responders arrived to provide aid.

Officials said Burchette was taken to a local hospital and remained guarded by police until he was released.

The passenger was released from custody and is not facing charges, officials said.

Troopers saw a glass smoking device inside the stolen vehicle, and a probable cause search revealed a small bag of a suspected controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing.