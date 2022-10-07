Man found dead from ‘trauma’ inside Prince George’s County home: police

A man is dead in Prince George's County after officers found him inside his home Friday morning 'suffering from trauma.'

Police say they responded to an address in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road in the Bowie area around 7:10 a.m.

Once inside they found the man and pronounced him dead at the scene. Detectives do not believe the homicide was random and are working to determine the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS or leave a tip online.