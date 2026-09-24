As many as 20 golf carts caught fire Thursday, sending black smoke billowing into the air in Brandywine.

Fire involving at least 20 golf carts sends heavy smoke into air at Brandywine repair shop (Prince George’s County Fire and EMS)

The Brief As many as 20 golf carts caught fire Thursday in Brandywine Fire extended to an office building before crews brought it under control No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation



Prince George’s County Fire and EMS units responded to the 15200 block of Crain Highway around 6:30 a.m. after flames broke out at a commercial golf cart repair business.

The fire extended to an office building before crews brought it under control.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.