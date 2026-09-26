Quadruple shooting erupts at house party in Arlington; suspect still sought
ARLINGTON, Va. - Four people are in the hospital Saturday morning following an overnight shooting at an Arlington house party.
What we know:
Police responded to the 1600 block of 10th Street South after receiving reports of gunfire. According to investigators, a dispute broke out at the gathering and quickly escalated before shots were fired, striking two men and two women.
First responders rushed three of the victims to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital on their own.
The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. A police helicopter is currently assisting ground units in an ongoing search of the surrounding neighborhoods.
What we don't know:
The current conditions of the victims have not been released. A motive for the initial dispute is also unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the immediate area as the active investigation continues.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Arlington County police.