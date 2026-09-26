Quadruple shooting erupts at house party in Arlington; suspect still sought

The Brief A dispute at an overnight house party in the 1600 block of 10th Street South in Arlington escalated into a shooting. Four people, two men and two women, were injured and are currently hospitalized. The suspect fled on foot, prompting an active search involving a police helicopter and warnings for the public to avoid the area.



Four people are in the hospital Saturday morning following an overnight shooting at an Arlington house party.

What we know:

Police responded to the 1600 block of 10th Street South after receiving reports of gunfire. According to investigators, a dispute broke out at the gathering and quickly escalated before shots were fired, striking two men and two women.

First responders rushed three of the victims to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital on their own.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. A police helicopter is currently assisting ground units in an ongoing search of the surrounding neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the victims have not been released. A motive for the initial dispute is also unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the immediate area as the active investigation continues.