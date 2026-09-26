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Quadruple shooting erupts at house party in Arlington; suspect still sought

By
FOX 5 DC
Virginia
Published September 26, 2026 9:40 AM EDT
Published September 26, 2026 9:40 AM EDT
Arlington quadruple shooting; shooting inside DC Target | TOP STORIES
Arlington quadruple shooting; shooting inside DC Target | TOP STORIES

Arlington quadruple shooting; shooting inside DC Target | TOP STORIES

A suspect is being sought after four people were shot in Arlington; while DC police search for a man who allegedly shot a security guard's gun.

The Brief

    • A dispute at an overnight house party in the 1600 block of 10th Street South in Arlington escalated into a shooting.
    • Four people, two men and two women, were injured and are currently hospitalized.
    • The suspect fled on foot, prompting an active search involving a police helicopter and warnings for the public to avoid the area.

ARLINGTON, Va. - Four people are in the hospital Saturday morning following an overnight shooting at an Arlington house party.

What we know:

Police responded to the 1600 block of 10th Street South after receiving reports of gunfire. According to investigators, a dispute broke out at the gathering and quickly escalated before shots were fired, striking two men and two women.

First responders rushed three of the victims to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities say a fourth victim later arrived at the hospital on their own.

The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived. A police helicopter is currently assisting ground units in an ongoing search of the surrounding neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

The current conditions of the victims have not been released. A motive for the initial dispute is also unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the immediate area as the active investigation continues.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Arlington County police.

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