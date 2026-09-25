Starbucks closing 3 DC-area locations among 250 North American stores

Starbucks plans to close 250 North American locations later this week, including three stores in the Washington, D.C. region.

While Starbucks did not publish a full list of affected locations, the company confirmed to FOX 5 that the local closures include its Pike & Rose location in Rockville, Maryland, its White Oak Town Center store in Silver Spring, Maryland, and its coffeehouse at 1734 L St. NW in Washington.

The Brief Starbucks plans to close 250 North American locations, including three stores in the Washington, D.C. region. The decision marks the second major round of store closures under Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol. Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said targeted stores failed to meet financial performance standards or deliver expected experiences.



The decision marks the second major round of store closures under Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company in 2024. Starbucks previously closed 627 stores across North America and Europe last September.

In a letter to employees, Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said the targeted stores either failed to meet financial performance standards or could not deliver the experience Starbucks expects for its customers and employees.