Police searching for missing 81-year-old man in Bowie
BOWIE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Bowie are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening.
Phillip Benton wandered away from a parked car in the Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of Crain Highway at around 5:15 p.m. He was last seen walking on Excalibur Rd. toward Mitchellville Rd.
Police say Benton was last seen wearing a black hat and a gray jacket. He walks with a cane and wears a bracelet with his name on it.
If you have information on Benton's whereabouts, contact police at 240-544-5700.