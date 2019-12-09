Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for missing 81-year-old man in Bowie

Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 DC
article

BOWIE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Bowie are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Phillip Benton wandered away from a parked car in the Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of Crain Highway at around 5:15 p.m. He was last seen walking on  Excalibur Rd. toward Mitchellville Rd. 

Police say Benton was last seen wearing a black hat and a gray jacket. He walks with a cane and wears a bracelet with his name on it. 

If you have information on Benton's whereabouts, contact police at 240-544-5700.