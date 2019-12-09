Police searching for missing 81-year-old man in Bowie

article

Police in Bowie are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening.

Phillip Benton wandered away from a parked car in the Walmart parking lot in the 3300 block of Crain Highway at around 5:15 p.m. He was last seen walking on Excalibur Rd. toward Mitchellville Rd.

Police say Benton was last seen wearing a black hat and a gray jacket. He walks with a cane and wears a bracelet with his name on it.

If you have information on Benton's whereabouts, contact police at 240-544-5700.