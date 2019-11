article

Police in Manassas Park are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kendy Acal Maxame was last seen leaving her home in Manassas Park on November 19.

Police describe Kendy as a Hispanic female who is 5'3" and weighs around 92 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on Kendy's whereabouts, contact the police at 703-361-1136.