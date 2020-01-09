Police searching for group who attacked, robbed person in Northwest DC

Police are searching for about a dozen suspects after investigators say a group of young people brazenly attacked and robbed a person in broad daylight in Northwest Washington.

The incident took place shortly after noon on New Year’s Day in the 400 block of H Street NW. Police released surveillance footage of the altercation Thursday.

“Oh wow. My God,” one man said after watching the video, which shows about a dozen young people beating a person right near the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

“The aggression, it’s uncalled for. It’s unnecessary,” another person said from outside the GAO Thursday evening.

The attackers made off with the victim’s iPhone, police said, adding that the victim is expected to be ok. So far, no arrests have been made.