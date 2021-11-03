Police searching for Bethesda pharmacy armed robbery suspects caught on camera

The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public help's identifying suspects as they investigate an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Bethesda.

Officers responded to the 6900 block of Arlington Road on Saturday Oct. 30 around 1:10 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred.

The investigation by detectives determined that two suspects entered the pharmacy door and immediately began demanding pharmaceuticals.

One of the suspects lifted his hooded sweatshirt to display what appeared to be a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then removed the handgun from his waistband.

The suspects then began to push the employee to the back of the pharmacy. At that time, one of the suspects demanded another employee to open the pharmacy safe, while the other suspect began to fill his bookbag with pharmaceuticals.

While the employee was attempting to open the safe, a customer entered the store. The employee was then able to ask the customer to call the police.

At that time, the suspects fled the scene, carrying with them their backpack containing stolen pharmaceuticals.

The suspects are described as two black males. One of the suspects was wearing all black clothing with black shoes.

The other suspect was carrying a gray backpack and wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.