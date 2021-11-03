Northern Virginia religious youth leader accused of sexually assaulting child
MCLEAN, Va. - A 75-year-old religious youth leader in McLean has been accused of sexually assaulting a child in the program he led – and Fairfax County police are looking for more information on him.
READ MORE: Man charged with sexual battery inside Fairfax County store
Police say Antonio Perez-Alcala’s group – the Secular Institute Stabat Mater – operated out of his McLean home, sometimes meeting in his bedroom.
They say the victim was attending a private mentoring session in Perez-Alcala’s bedroom when the sexual assaults occurred.
READ MORE: Assistant to the Sergeant at Arms charged with 10 child pornography felonies
Police began investigating on Oct. 28 when the child told an adult about the incident.
Perez-Alcala has had many positions throughout Northern Virginia, and he’s interacted with a number of young people.
He was affiliated with the Diocese of Arlington from 1994 to 2008 in a non-ordained capacity.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Advertisement
If you have any information on Perez-Alcala or if you think you believe he had inappropriate contact with a child, call (703) 246-7800, option 3.