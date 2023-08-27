Police searching for 3 suspects in Northwest DC carjacking

D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying three men suspected in an armed carjacking.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 400 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest, around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Police say the three suspects approached the victim, pulled out a gun and demanded that the victim get out of their car. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the car.

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the department’s tip line at 50411.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.