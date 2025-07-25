Third suspect sought in Bethesda rideshare attempted carjacking: police

The Brief Driver escaped after suspects attacked her on May 24. Two teens charged with attempted carjacking on July 22. Police continue search for remaining suspect.



Police are searching for a third suspect in an attempted carjacking involving a rideshare driver in Bethesda.

Teen suspects charged

On May 24, a female driver picked up three passengers in the 10300 block of Westlake Drive and dropped them off in the 8800 block of Rockville Pike. When the ride ended, the suspects allegedly punched the driver in the face to steal her vehicle. She managed to escape in her vehicle.

What we know:

Two suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were arrested on July 22 and charged with attempted carjacking, second-degree assault and conspiracy to commit carjacking. Both teens were referred to the Department of Juvenile Services and released to their parents.

Third suspect sought

Police search for third suspect in Bethesda rideshare attempted carjacking (Montgomery County Department of Police)

Detectives are working to identify the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at crimesolversmcmd.org. Tips leading to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $10,000.

