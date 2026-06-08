Police search for SUV in fatal Arlington hit-and-run

The Brief Arlington police are searching for a dark blue 2016–2019 Honda CR-V believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian early Monday. Investigators say the SUV fled after striking a woman at Columbia Pike and South Thomas Street; the victim died at the scene. Police believe the vehicle is missing its front grille and are asking the public and repair shops for help locating it.



Police are asking for the public's help identifying the SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Arlington early Monday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:22 a.m. on June 8 at Columbia Pike and South Thomas Street.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and found an adult woman unresponsive in the roadway with serious injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver fled immediately after the collision.

The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family members.

Investigators now believe the suspect vehicle is:

a 2016 to 2019 Honda CR-V

Obsidian Blue Pearl (dark blue) in color

missing its front grille

Police are asking residents, repair shops, and anyone who may have seen a damaged Honda CR-V matching that description to contact investigators.

What's next:

The Arlington County Police Department’s Critical Crash Team continues to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Gilmore at 703-228-4049 or dgilmore@arlingtonva.us.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Arlington County Crime Solvers.