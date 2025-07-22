Police search for missing man with autism last seen Monday in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with autism who was last seen Monday afternoon.
Brandon Lee Smith, 27, was spotted around 2 p.m. near the 5400 block of McGrath Boulevard. He may be using public transportation, officials said.
Brandon Lee Smith (Montgomery County Police)
What we know:
Smith is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pajama pants.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Montgomery County Police Department.