Police search for missing man with autism last seen Monday in Rockville

The Brief Man with autism missing. Last seen Monday in Rockville. May be using public transit.



Search underway

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with autism who was last seen Monday afternoon.

Brandon Lee Smith, 27, was spotted around 2 p.m. near the 5400 block of McGrath Boulevard. He may be using public transportation, officials said.

Brandon Lee Smith (Montgomery County Police)

Public asked to help

What we know:

Smith is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and pajama pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 immediately.