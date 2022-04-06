Police search for suspects in connection with Silver Spring shootings

Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects related to two shootings in the Silver Spring area.

Investigators released video and pictures of the suspects involved in the March 20 shootings.

The first shooting happened at Kaldi’s Social House in the 900 block of Silver Spring Avenue. Police say a fight broke out in front of the coffee shop, and during the altercation, a man pulled out a gun and began shooting. A second suspect was also spotted at the scene with a gun. Police say both suspects fled the scene after the shots were fired.

During the investigation into that shooting, police say another shooting happened in a residential parking garage located in the 8100 block of Fenton Street.

Police have not released information about victims in either shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incidents to call 240-773-6870. Callers can remain anonymous.