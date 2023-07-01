Police search for suspect in fatal Frederick shooting

Police are actively investigating a fatal shooting Saturday morning at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the 100 block of West All Saints Street in Frederick.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim suffering severe traumatic injuries in a parking lot. Officers say life-saving measures were immediately initiated, and EMS rendered aid to the victim. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

At this time, this incident is not believed to be a random act of violence. This incident is under investigation.