Fourth of July Weekend activities in the DC area

Celebrate the entire fourth of July weekend with music, food, and fun in the D.C. area. Here is your holiday weekend event guide.

AFROBEATS AND WINE FESTIVAL:

This festival will feature a day filled with Afrobeats music, premium wines, and premium food vendors. Attendees will enjoy the perfect blend of African music and culture with fine wine.

DC BLACK FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL:

Break out your lawn chairs and blankets, for a day of live music, cooking demonstrations, and connecting with fellow foodies. This festival will allow attendees to sip, savor, and socialize your way through the D.C. culinary scene.

SPY TOUR OF EMBASSY ROW:

Enjoy a 90-minute spy themed walking tour of Embassy Row that begins and ends in DuPont Circle. Grab your walking shoes and curiosity as attendees will visit the locations where infamous spies lived and operated.

"SAWASDEE DC" THAI FESTIVAL:

Celebrate 190 years of Thailand-U.S. Diplomatic Relations at the "Sawasdee DC" Thai Festival. The event will feature different Thai artists, traditional Thai massage sessions, Thai food vendors, and educational exhibits.

SMITHSONIAN FOLKLIFE FESTIVAL:

This annual festival highlights the culture of the Ozarks and "Creative Encounters." The festival will be open on Independence Day on the National Mall from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

2023 SUMMER BLOCK PARTY INSTALLATION:

The National Building Museum will be revealing its seventh Summer Block Party installation Look Here, by artist and architect Suchi Reddy, founder and principal of Reddymade Architecture & Design in New York on July 1st. This will be the sixth designer to produce the Summer Block Party’s signature installation, and Reddy will be the first BIPOC woman to partner with the Museum on their annual exhibition.