Police search for suspect accused of committing sexually violent crimes in two Virginia counties

Authorities in two Virginia counties are searching for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Eddie Crawford is charged with Rape, Forcible Sodomy and a number of other sexually violent crimes. Authorities say he could also face additional charges related to the case once arrested.

Police say the crimes occurred in both Orange County and Greene County, and investigators from both jurisdictions are working on the case.

Investigators say Crawford last lived in Orange County, but was previously a resident of Greene County.

Police warn that Crawford should be considered armed and dangerous, and ask anyone who sees him to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Crawford's whereabouts is asked to call (540) 672-1234.