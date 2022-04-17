Police search for patients who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital

Police are searching for two patients that escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

According to Virginia State Police Bryant Wilkerson, 29, and Austin Leigh, 31, escaped from the Eastern State Hospital located in Williamsburg, Virginia. Police say the hospital put in a request Sunday for state police to help find the patients, but it was not made clear when the two patients escaped the hospital.

Austin Preston Leigh, 31. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

Bryant Marcus Wilkerson, 29. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

According to police, Wilkerson and Leigh are both convicted felons who have outstanding warrants on file. Leigh has outstanding warrants for drug related crimes and for escaping a mental facility. Wilkerson is wanted for felony probation violation and also has a warrant out for escaping a mental facility. Police warn Wilkerson is considered armed and dangerous.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information on either of the escapees or their whereabouts is asked to call Virginia State Police at (757)424-6800, #77, or email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.