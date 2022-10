Authorities are offering up to $2,500 for the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of rape in Prince George's County.

Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez (Prince George's County Crime Solvers)

Police say Alejandro Rodriguez-Hernandez is wanted on suspicion of first-degree rape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-780-8500 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.