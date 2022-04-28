Police search for DC Target thief caught on camera

Police are asking for help finding a suspect who forcibly entered a Target in Northwest and left with several items.

According to D.C. Police, the burglary two offense took place on Sunday, April 17 in the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue, NW.

At approximately 4:31 a.m., the suspect broke into the Target and grabbed racks of clothing, bags, and other items before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera within the store and can be seen in the video below: