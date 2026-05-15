Police search for doctor accused of assaulting patient

The Brief Prince William County police are searching for Dr. Pascal Bobga Ngongmon, who is accused of sexually assaulting a patient at a Woodbridge clinic. Investigators say a woman reported being inappropriately touched during a treatment appointment at Optimal Sleep and Weight Loss Clinic. Ngongmon faces an aggravated sexual battery charge and remains at large.



Police in Prince William County are searching for a doctor accused of sexually assaulting a patient during a treatment appointment at a Woodbridge clinic. Investigators say the suspect remains at large.

What we know:

Officers began investigating a reported sexual assault on April 3 connected to an incident that allegedly occurred April 1 at approximately 12:28 p.m.

The investigation centers on Optimal Sleep and Weight Loss Clinic, located at 13000 Harbor Center Drive in Woodbridge.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was receiving treatment at the clinic when she was inappropriately touched by her doctor.

The accused has been identified as 48-year-old Pascal Bobga Ngongmon, of Stafford.

On May 13, officers obtained an arrest warrant charging Ngongmon with aggravated sexual battery.

Police say attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful, and he is currently wanted.

Ngongmon is described as a Black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Ngongmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Prince William County police.