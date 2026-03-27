Police search for 3 suspects after violent robbery in Silver Spring neighborhood

The Brief Montgomery County police are searching for three suspects wanted in a violent robbery. The incident happened in a normally quiet neighborhood in Silver Spring. Detectives say the men assaulted the victim, attempting to take a wallet and cellphone and ultimately stealing cash before fleeing.



A quiet neighborhood in Silver Spring has been shaken after a violent robbery, leaving families on edge and police searching for three suspects.

What Happened

What we know:

Investigators say the incident happened on the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive around 9 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16.

The suspects allegedly tried to steal property from outside a home. When the homeowner confronted them, things turned violent.

Detectives say the men assaulted the victim, attempting to take a wallet and cellphone and ultimately stealing cash before fleeing.

Community shaken

What they're saying:

On Oak Leaf Drive near Columbia Pike, children usually play outside on swings and neighbors gather in a tight-knit community. But now, many parents say they’re worried.

Families who live in the area say crime has become an increasing concern, and this latest incident has only heightened fears.

"I’m worried, scared. We’ve got kids in the house," one resident said.

Another added, "It’s scary. A lot of us are moms. It affects us mentally. It’s something that’s been slowly happening in our community."

For many families, the goal is simple: to feel safe again.

Parents say they want their children to be able to play outside—on the swings, in their own neighborhood—without fear.

Who Police Are Looking For

The details:

Montgomery County Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying three men seen in surveillance images:

One wearing a black coat, pants, and Air Jordans

A second dressed entirely in black, carrying bottled water

A third in blue jeans, a red long-sleeve pullover, a cap, and distinctive sunglasses

Police say the suspects appear to be between 20 and 30 years old. They are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to arrests. Tips can be submitted anonymously.