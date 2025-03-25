Alexandria police release suspected cause of death of former US attorney Jessica Aber

The Brief Jessica Aber, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, was found dead inside an Alexandria home last weekend. The Alexandria Police Department says at this time, it's believed Aber, 43, died of natural causes. Police say the case will remain open until the Medical Examiner returns a final ruling on the cause and manner of death.



The Alexandria Police Department has released the suspected cause of death of a former U.S. attorney.

Jessica Aber, 43, was found dead in a home in Alexandria on Saturday, March 22, after receiving a report about an "unresponsive woman" around 9:20 a.m. Aber was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although the investigation is ongoing, police say "at this time, detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes."

Who was Jessica Aber?

What we know:

Aber served as the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2021 to 2025. Appointed by former President Joe Biden, she served in the role until resigning when President Trump took office again on Jan. 20.

According to Aber's Department of Justice biography, she graduated from William & Mary Law School in 2006. She joined the Justice Department in 2009 as an assistant U.S. attorney, "taking on a variety of financial fraud, public corruption, violent crime, and child exploitation cases." Before DOJ, she was an associate at McGuireWoods LLP from 2007 to 2008 and a law clerk for then-federal Magistrate Judge M. Hannah Lauck from 2006 to 2007.

In 2019, Aber received the DOJ’s Assistant Attorney General’s Award for Exceptional Service.

As U.S. attorney, she led a staff of about 300 prosecutors, civil litigators and support personnel across four divisions in Alexandria, Richmond, Norfolk and Newport News.

"She is simply irreplaceable"

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert said Aber was "unmatched as a leader, mentor, and prosecutor, and she is simply irreplaceable as a human being."

"We are heartbroken beyond words," Siebert’s statement reads. "We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard.

Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard. Jess was a proud Virginian from high school through college and throughout her career. She loved EDVA and EDVA loved her back. We remain committed to her life’s work, a commitment to seeking justice, as she would have wanted."

What's next?

What we don't know:

Police say the case will remain open until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) returns a final ruling on the cause and manner of death. It's not yet clear when that report may be released.

For now, law enforcement is asking the public to respect the privacy of the family as the investigation continues.

Police say any further updates will come from the OCME of Virginia.