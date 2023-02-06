Police say crash may have led to man's death after body found in Rock Creek

Authorities in D.C. say a possible traffic crash may have led to the death of a man whose body was found in Rock Creek Monday.

The man's body was found in the water around 12:45 a.m. near Rock Creek Parkway and Beach Drive. Crews were able to remove the body around 1:30 a.m.

Police say there are no signs of foul play. The investigation is continuing.

The northbound lanes of Rock Creek Parkway was diverted to Massachusetts Avenue NW and southbound Rock Creek Parkway was diverted to Calvert Street NW for several hours during the investigation.