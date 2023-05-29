Hollywood Florida shooting: 9 hurt after 'dispute' between groups near beach boardwalk, police say

Police said several people were shot near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida on Memorial Day. According to a police spokesperson, nine were injured in the shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. along the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk between Johnson Street and Garfield Street. The gunfire sent people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach.

One person was detained by police, and late Monday officers were searching for a second person described as a Black man with dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a black short sleeve shirt and camouflage shorts.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Beachgoers are seen next to law enforcement officers on a crime scene as they respond to a shooting at Hollywood Beach on May 29, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. At least nine people were hospitalized Monday after an altercat Expand

WARNING: Viewers may find some images in the video below disturbing. Discretion is advised.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said. Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues.

MORE HEADLINES:

Authorities said the victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. According to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System, the nine victims included six adults and three children. All the victims were in stable condition, she said.

Alvie Carlton Scott III said he was on the beach when all of a sudden he heard numerous gunshots go off. He said he hid behind a tree and then fled the area after a police officer told people to run. Jamie Ward, who was also in the vicinity, said several young men were fighting in front of the stores when one pulled a gun and started shooting.

HOLLYWOOD, FL - AUGUST 19: A pedestrian walks on the nearly empty broadwalk next to the beach on August 19, 2009 in Hollywood, Florida. An estimated 20.1 million people visited Florida from April through June, a 9.4 percent decrease over the same per Expand

"Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police, and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today's shooting," Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said in a statement.

Hollywood Beach Police talks with visitors at Hollywood broadwalk which is one of the many places that are not open to the public due to the closure of restaurants, bars and clubs, gyms and entertainment venues across the county beginning Wednesday, Expand

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles (17 kilometers) south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami. The Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk is a 2.2-mile-long promenade for walkers and joggers with a bicycle lane. It is lined with cafés and shops and is a popular destination for tourists and locals.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.