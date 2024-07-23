Police respond to shooting in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police are on the scene of an afternoon shooting.

Police responded to the area of a shooting in the 2200 block of Bel Pre Road. According to police, there are no injuries that have been reported.

Montgomery County shooting

This remains an active scene. Police say there is no threat to the community.

FOX 5 spoke with the manager of the McDonald's who confirmed the shooting did not happen inside the restaurant.

Bystanders say they were in the area when they heard gunshots but did not see the shooting. They also saw people running in the area, along with the suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.