Police respond to report of armed Bowie High School student at performing arts center
BOWIE, Md. - Police responded to the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday morning after a Bowie High School student was reported to be armed.
What we know:
Officers from the City of Bowie Police Department responded to the 15200 block of Annapolis Road Tuesday at 11:40 a.m.
When they arrived, they determined that the person of interest who was reported to be armed was a Bowie High School student, who was no longer at the center.
The student was contacted, agreed to return and spoke with investigators.
The investigation is ongoing, per police.