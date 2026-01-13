Police respond to report of armed Bowie High School student at performing arts center

The Brief Bowie police responded to the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday after reports of an armed individual. Officers determined the person of interest was a Bowie High School student who had already left the building. The student later returned voluntarily and spoke with investigators; the investigation is ongoing.



Police responded to the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday morning after a Bowie High School student was reported to be armed.

What we know:

Officers from the City of Bowie Police Department responded to the 15200 block of Annapolis Road Tuesday at 11:40 a.m.

When they arrived, they determined that the person of interest who was reported to be armed was a Bowie High School student, who was no longer at the center.

The student was contacted, agreed to return and spoke with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, per police.