Police respond to report of armed Bowie High School student at performing arts center

By
Published  January 13, 2026 2:46pm EST
Bowie
The Brief

    • Bowie police responded to the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday after reports of an armed individual.
    • Officers determined the person of interest was a Bowie High School student who had already left the building.
    • The student later returned voluntarily and spoke with investigators; the investigation is ongoing.

BOWIE, Md. - Police responded to the Bowie Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday morning after a Bowie High School student was reported to be armed. 

What we know:

Officers from the City of Bowie Police Department responded to the 15200 block of Annapolis Road Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. 

When they arrived, they determined that the person of interest who was reported to be armed was a Bowie High School student, who was no longer at the center. 

The student was contacted, agreed to return and spoke with investigators. 

The investigation is ongoing, per police. 

