Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in Southeast DC robbery
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
The man is accused of robbing a business at gunpoint in the 4300 Block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
Police say the suspect went into the store and approached an employee while brandishing a handgun. The man demanded money and the employee complied.
The suspect was caught on surveillance camera. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip 50411.