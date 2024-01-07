Police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in Southeast DC robbery

D.C. police are asking the public for help identifying an armed robbery suspect.

The man is accused of robbing a business at gunpoint in the 4300 Block of Texas Avenue, Southeast, just after 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Police say the suspect went into the store and approached an employee while brandishing a handgun. The man demanded money and the employee complied.

The suspect was caught on surveillance camera. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip 50411.