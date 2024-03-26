Expand / Collapse search

Police release surveillance video of person of interest in Northeast shooting

Published  March 26, 2024 10:23pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are investigating a shooting that left one man with injuries in Northeast over the weekend.

Detectives are searching for the shooter and newly released surveillance video could help crack the case.

They hope someone can identify the person of interest and the blue sedan captured on surveillance video at a gas station.

The shooting happened Sunday in a residential neighborhood on North Carolina Avenue Northeast. 

Surveillance video shows a blue Honda sedan with dark, tinted windows pull up to the pump at the Exxon gas station.

Moments later, the person of interest gets out, walks to the cashier, and another camera shows him paying. 

Police say this man is suspected of shooting another man on Sunday around 10 p.m. The man who was shot survived. 

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the shooting to come forward.

Check out the surveillance video below: 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 