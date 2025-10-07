Police release photos of suspect who allegedly threatened store employees with rifle

The Brief Suspect allegedly threatened store workers with a rifle during attempted robbery. Surveillance shows him fleeing after employees blocked both exits. Police offer $2,500 reward for tips leading to arrest.



Police are searching for a man who allegedly threatened employees with a rifle during an attempted robbery at a Dollar Plus store.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Sept. 25 in the 7500 block of Landover Road in the Hyattsville area.

Surveillance images released show the suspect entering the store wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with three white symbols on the hood, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Armed suspect flees

Police say he pointed a rifle at employees and demanded money but eventually fled without taking anything. No injuries were reported.

The store manager spoke exclusively to FOX 5 about the incident. He believes the suspect was familiar with the store layout, noting he ran toward a back door that was locked. An employee quickly secured the exit. When the suspect tried to flee through the front, another employee blocked him and eventually, the suspect gave up and left.

Reward offered for tips

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, through the "P3 Tips" mobile app, or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous and should reference case number 25-0053347.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

