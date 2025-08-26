Police release photos of peeping Tom suspect in Arlington library incident

The Brief Arlington police are searching for a man accused of following a woman into the Aurora Hills Library restroom and peering under a stall. Surveillance images show the suspect, described as a Black male in his 40s, about 5’8" and 150 pounds, wearing a green hoodie and white shoes. The victim escaped unharmed; police urge residents to stay alert as the investigation continues.



A "peeping Tom" is prompting police to alert residents in an Arlington neighborhood after the suspect reportedly followed a woman inside a library restroom and looked under the stall.

What we know:

Investigators say the incident was captured on surveillance video and took place last Tuesday, August 19 shortly before noon inside the Aurora Hills Library.



Police released snapshots from surveillance images showing the suspect. Investigators described him as a black male, in his 40s, approximately 5’8, 150 pounds, wearing a green hoodie, black hat and white shoes at the time of the incident.

The female victim was using the bathroom when the suspect reportedly came in and looked under the stall. Moments later, that female victim was able to escape to safety.

What they're saying:

"I’m actually really surprised. I feel this is a really safe neighborhood so be more conscious, keep your windows closed especially with kiddos," said Arlington resident Liz Johnson.

"I heard that everybody needs to be cautious and be careful and watch especially… I didn’t see anything yet," said resident Mouhamad Moustafa

Investigators say the suspect may have conversed with other people at the library.