Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting

Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man.

According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a brief fight.

Police released the following photos of suspects wanted in connection with the shooting:

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to call 410-723-6604 or 410-520-5136.