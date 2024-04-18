Police release identity of woman shot to death in Lorton; boyfriend charged with murder

A man who shot his girlfriend in Lorton and brought her to a hospital where she later died has been charged, Fairfax County police say.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Alison "Kate" LaPorta. Fairfax County police said LaPorta was brought to the Mount Vernon Hospital in Hybla Valley around 11:35 p.m. by her boyfriend, 47-year-old Huy Tien Nguyen.

LaPorta was suffering a gunshot wound to her upper body and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Fairfax County police, Nguyen initially told officers the shooting happened in a parking lot but after investigating, detectives discovered that Nguyen shot LaPorta inside of the vehicle but it's unclear where exactly they were when the shooting happened.

Nguyen then drove LaPorta to the hospital. Detectives found the firearm near Nguyen’s Lorton home, police said.

LaPorta’s sister shared a text message exchange between them last night about an hour before she was brought to the hospital.

In the text messages, LaPorta expressed to her sister that she was scared.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Huy Tien Nguyen, 47

"He already shot by my head several times," she wrote to her sister at 10:21 p.m.

Nguyen has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call FCPD’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

