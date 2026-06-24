Police ID victim, release body worn camera footage from deadly incident inside Alexandria apartment

Alexandria Police on Wednesday released body‑worn camera footage from the fatal domestic violence incident and officer‑involved shooting at an apartment in Canterbury Square.

The footage was shared during an update from Police Chief Tarrick McGuire, who outlined the latest findings in the investigation.

A suspected gunman was shot and killed by officers on May 18 after police say he fatally shot a woman, identified as 27-year-old Emily Ramirez, inside the apartment. Officers responding around 4 a.m. that morning to a report of a woman shot found a man barricaded inside a room with the victim.

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Shortly after the incident, McGuire said the suspect charged at officers during the encounter, prompting two officers to fire their weapons. The man was struck and died at the scene. It was not immediately clear whether he was armed when he advanced toward officers.

The woman was found inside the room with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe the incident involved family members, though the investigation remains ongoing. Police say the violence was contained to a single apartment. The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Alexandria officer‑involved shooting under investigation