Alexandria officer‑involved shooting under investigation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - An officer‑involved shooting early Monday in Alexandria is under investigation.
What we know:
Police said the incident occurred at 27 Canterbury Square. Authorities reported no ongoing community threat, and there was no immediate word on injuries.
Alexandria Police remain on the scene. Officials are expected to hold a press conference later in the day as the investigation continues.
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Alexandria officer‑involved shooting under investigation
The Source: Information in this article comes from Alexandria Police.