Police on the lookout for 4 suspects following stabbing in NE

Police say they are looking for three males and one female after a man was stabbed in the chest in Northeast D.C.

D.C. police responded to a stabbing behind the Sterling Pharmacy in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim was transported to a hospital, conscious and breathing.

Police say the suspects were last seen running southbound on 17th St NE.

