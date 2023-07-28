Expand / Collapse search

Police on the lookout for 4 suspects following stabbing in NE

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
WASHINGTON - Police say they are looking for three males and one female after a man was stabbed in the chest in Northeast D.C. 

D.C. police responded to a stabbing behind the Sterling Pharmacy in the 1600 block of Benning Road NE just before 6:00 a.m. Friday morning. 

The victim was transported to a hospital, conscious and breathing. 

Police say the suspects were last seen running southbound on 17th St NE.  

