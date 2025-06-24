Police officer's forehead slashed by knife-wielding robbery suspect in DC

A D.C. police officer suffered a laceration to the head while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on Tuesday.

What we know:

Police responded to the 2000 block of 8th Street, Northwest, around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of theft in progress.

According to MPD, officers approached the suspect who was reportedly leaving the store with stolen merchandise.

They attempted to stop the suspect in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest, when they say he became combative and assaulted an officer. An additional officer then used pepper spray to try to subdue the suspect.

The suspect then pulled a knife and slashed at the officer he previously assaulted, causing a laceration to the officer’s forehead. Additional officers ordered the suspect to drop the knife, and the suspect complied and was taken into custody.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Dig deeper:

The suspect has been identified as 45-year-old Ian Andre Zephryin. He was charged with assault with intent to kill, felony assault on a police officer, second degree theft, and resisting arrest.

"We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our injured officer, and I want to thank the officers who took this suspect into custody and rushed to the aid of their injured colleague," said Police Chief Pamela A. Smith. "This incident highlights the dangers our officers face every day as they work to keep our city safe."