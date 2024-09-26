Virginia cop busted for allegedly handcuffing victim, touching her inappropriately

article

A member of the Prince William County Police Department has been arrested following an ongoing investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct while on duty.

The investigation began on Sept. 23, after the victim reported two separate incidents involving the accused, officer James Thomas Clinton.

According to police, the first incident occurred on June 4 in a secured area of Potomac Mills, where the victim was employed.

During this encounter, Clinton and the victim, who were known to each other, engaged in conversation before he allegedly forcibly handcuffed her.

Police clarified that at no time during this interaction was the victim being detained or arrested for a criminal violation. After a brief period, the department said she was released from the handcuffs and the two parted ways.

The second incident took place on Sept. 22 at Turley Park in Dale City, where the two had previously arranged to meet. During this encounter, Clinton allegedly held the victim against her will during a verbal altercation outside their vehicles, making repeated threats against her.

Additionally, he is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and grabbing her around the neck before they separated.

The victim notified police of the incidents the next day, on Sept. 23.

Following the report, Clinton was relieved of his police authority, and both an administrative and criminal investigation were initiated by the department’s Office of Professional Standards and Criminal Investigations Division.

Clinton, 28, has been with the Prince William County Police Department for over six years and has now been placed on administrative leave as the criminal case proceeds through court.

He has been charged with two counts of abduction, one count of sexual battery, and one count of assault and battery.

He is being held without bond, with a court date set for Nov. 13.

"This type of behavior is reprehensible and does not represent the values and professionalism of the members of this agency," said Chief Peter Newsham of the Prince William County Police Department. "I commend our Criminal Investigations Division for acting quickly and effectively in bringing charges to ensure that he is held accountable."

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available.