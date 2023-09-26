Expand / Collapse search

Police nab DC man suspected of stealing SUV with 2-year-old inside

WASHINGTON - The man police believe stole an SUV with a 2-year-old in the backseat last month has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. 

The incident rattled the Northeast community that morning and left the child's grandmother shaken, and worried that she had made a big mistake.

On Aug. 9, an amber alert was issued for little Kaleb Scott after police say 51-year-old Angelo Clinscale hopped into the unlocked SUV he was in and took off.

Police said the vehicle was stolen just before 6:10 a.m. – seconds after Rose Scott got out and walked into the 7-Eleven parking lot by 49th and Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave. Northeast

Kaleb and the vehicle were found just before 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 49th Street – about four blocks away from the 7-Eleven. 

Rose Scott told FOX 5 she was "so blessed, so grateful, and so thankful," that she was able to reunite with Kaleb, and that he was unharmed. 

