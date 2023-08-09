2-year-old safely located after search for stolen vehicle in DC triggered Amber Alert

Authorities say a two-year-old has been safely located after a search for a vehicle stolen in the District with the young boy inside triggered an Amber Alert.

Officials identified the missing boy as Kaleb Scott. The vehicle he was in was described as a black Toyota Highlander, with D.C. tag GS 9202.

Police say it was stolen just after 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue in the northeast. Investigators announced that the boy had been located just before 8:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of 49th Street.

Kaleb Scott (DC Police)

Kaleb Scott located safely; suspect sought (DC Police) Expand

Kaleb was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, white socks, and red sandals when reported missing.

Officials released photos of a suspect they say is still on the loose in connection with the stolen vehicle.