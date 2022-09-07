Police: Memphis man on shooting spree recording attacks to Facebook still at large

article

The University of Memphis is currently on lockdown after several shots were reported in the area and police said a 19-year-old man was wanted for multiple shootings in the city, Fox 13 reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, Memphis police said the suspect a 19-year-old Black man was going around shooting people and recording his actions on Facebook.

At least two shootings had been reported in Memphis as of 7 p.m., a deadly shooting at a BP gas station on South Parkway and a woman who was critically injured after being shot on Norris Road near I-240, Fox 13 reports.

One Twitter user posted a clip of the suspect's Facebook live which shows him entering a store and shooting at a nearby customer.

WARNING: THE VIDEO IN THIS LINK CONTAINS GRAPHIC FOOTAGE AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME.

"So a random guy in Memphis is going around just shooting & killing random people on his Facebook live, happening right now, Memphis stay safe," the Twitter user wrote.

The man is reportedly driving a blue or silver Infiniti car, police say.

Anyone with information on these incidents should call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated shortly.