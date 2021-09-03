Police: Man shot, killed in Silver Spring neighborhood
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot and killed in Silver Spring Friday afternoon, according to police.
Around 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3, Montgomery County Police officers responded to the scene at 25 Baileys Court near Baileys Lane for a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. First responders provided aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A suspect at the scene was taken into custody without incident. Police say this was not random and it has been ruled a homicide.
No additional information is available at the time.